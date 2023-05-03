UrduPoint.com

Suspected Drug Peddler Held; Hashish Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Suspected drug peddler held; hashish recovered

The police, while taking action against the drug dealers, arrested an accused and recovered over one kilogram hashish from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The police, while taking action against the drug dealers, arrested an accused and recovered over one kilogram hashish from his possession.

The Hali Road police, on a tip-off, arrested suspect Attaullah Pathan from a factory near American quarters and recovered one kilogram and 50 grams of hashish from his possession, a police spokesman said.

The police have registered a case under Narcotics Act against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Road From

Recent Stories

EU Permanent Representatives OK $1.1Bln for Procur ..

EU Permanent Representatives OK $1.1Bln for Procurement of Ammo, Missiles for Uk ..

6 minutes ago
 PTI demands irrational, beyond understanding: Ikht ..

PTI demands irrational, beyond understanding: Ikhtair Wali

6 minutes ago
 UK 'ready to deal' with coronation threats after m ..

UK 'ready to deal' with coronation threats after man arrested

6 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews verification/enumeration process o ..

Meeting reviews verification/enumeration process of Census in KP

17 minutes ago
 SAMBO returns to big stage as one of official spor ..

SAMBO returns to big stage as one of official sports of The World Games 2025

17 minutes ago
 SALU committed to promoting quality research cultu ..

SALU committed to promoting quality research culture & excellence: VC Dr Khalil

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.