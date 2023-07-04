Suspected drug peddler held; hashish recovered

The police, while taking action against the drug dealers, arrested an accused recovering 1.03 kilogram hashish from his possession on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The police, while taking action against the drug dealers, arrested an accused recovering 1.03 kilogram hashish from his possession on Tuesday.

A team of Paroa police led by SDPO Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir along with SHO Zafar Abbas took action and arrested suspect Abdul Wakeel son of Nekdar Ali Khan resident of Pirkhel, Bannu and recovered 1030 gram hashish from his possession, a police spokesman said.

The police have registered a case under Narcotics Act against the accused and started further investigation.