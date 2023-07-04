Open Menu

Suspected Drug Peddler Held; Hashish Recovered

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Suspected drug peddler held; hashish recovered

The police, while taking action against the drug dealers, arrested an accused recovering 1.03 kilogram hashish from his possession on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The police, while taking action against the drug dealers, arrested an accused recovering 1.03 kilogram hashish from his possession on Tuesday.

A team of Paroa police led by SDPO Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir along with SHO Zafar Abbas took action and arrested suspect Abdul Wakeel son of Nekdar Ali Khan resident of Pirkhel, Bannu and recovered 1030 gram hashish from his possession, a police spokesman said.

The police have registered a case under Narcotics Act against the accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Circle Alamgir From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Bodour Al Qasimi as Chairpe ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Bodour Al Qasimi as Chairperson of SRTIP

14 minutes ago
 AllianceBernstein expands presence in Middle East ..

AllianceBernstein expands presence in Middle East through Dubai International Fi ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE firmly committed to achieving climate neutrali ..

UAE firmly committed to achieving climate neutrality: COP28 President-Designate

14 minutes ago
 ADGM begins implementing its sustainable finance r ..

ADGM begins implementing its sustainable finance regulatory framework

14 minutes ago
 ECP asks political parties to file statement of th ..

ECP asks political parties to file statement of their accounts till 29th August

18 minutes ago
 US Charges Against Activist Ionov, Other Russians ..

US Charges Against Activist Ionov, Other Russians 'Contrived' - Human Rights Adv ..

14 minutes ago
Bilawal terms July 5 as Black Day in national hist ..

Bilawal terms July 5 as Black Day in national history

11 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb felicitates Fahad S ..

11 minutes ago
 Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Ove ..

Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Bering Sea Neutral Waters - ..

11 minutes ago
 UoB Sub-Campus Mustang providing higher education ..

UoB Sub-Campus Mustang providing higher education to students from remote areas

11 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thundershower expected at various parts ..

Rain-wind/thundershower expected at various parts of country:PMD

11 minutes ago
 Czech Republic May Lose 1Mln Tonnes of Harvested G ..

Czech Republic May Lose 1Mln Tonnes of Harvested Grain in 2023 - Agricultural As ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan