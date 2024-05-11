Suspected drug peddler killed in police encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Pinyari police shot dead a suspect drug peddler during a raid near Mehran ground in its limits.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the police received a tip-off about the presence of Rafique Maachi alias Karo and his associates after which a raid was conducted.

He claimed that the suspects assaulted the police with gunshots in a bid to escape but Karo received a fatal gunshot during the exchange of fire and died.

According to him, the slain suspect's accomplices escaped from the spot but the police were trying to catch them as well.

The suspect's body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

The spokesman alleged that Karo was involved in selling drugs.