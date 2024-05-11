Open Menu

Suspected Drug Peddler Killed In Police Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Suspected drug peddler killed in police encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Pinyari police shot dead a suspect drug peddler during a raid near Mehran ground in its limits.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the police received a tip-off about the presence of Rafique Maachi alias Karo and his associates after which a raid was conducted.

He claimed that the suspects assaulted the police with gunshots in a bid to escape but Karo received a fatal gunshot during the exchange of fire and died.

According to him, the slain suspect's accomplices escaped from the spot but the police were trying to catch them as well.

The suspect's body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

The spokesman alleged that Karo was involved in selling drugs.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Exchange Drugs Died From

Recent Stories

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

4 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

4 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

4 hours ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

8 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

8 hours ago
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

9 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

11 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan