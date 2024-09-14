Suspected Drug Pusher Arrested In Injured Condition
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected narcotics peddler in injured condition after an encounter in the limits of Tando Yousuf police station.
The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Saturday that the police were conducting snap checking near Fateh Bagh gate when some suspects tried to escape allegedly opening fire on the cops.
According to him, the suspect Ghulam Mustafa Solangi was hit by a bullet in his leg during the exchange of fire.
He told that the police apprehended the injured suspect but his associates escaped.
He was rushed to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his gunshot wound.
The spokesman alleged that Solangi was involved in the illicit trade of crystal ice, heroin and hashish.
He claimed that the police also recovered a pistol from the possession of Solangi.
He told that Tando Yousuf police later registered 3 separate FIRs of narcotics, police encounter and possessing an illegal weapon against Solangi.
APP/zmb/
