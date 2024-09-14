Open Menu

Suspected Drug Pusher Arrested In Injured Condition

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Suspected drug pusher arrested in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected narcotics peddler in injured condition after an encounter in the limits of Tando Yousuf police station.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Saturday that the police were conducting snap checking near Fateh Bagh gate when some suspects tried to escape allegedly opening fire on the cops.

According to him, the suspect Ghulam Mustafa Solangi was hit by a bullet in his leg during the exchange of fire.

He told that the police apprehended the injured suspect but his associates escaped.

He was rushed to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his gunshot wound.

The spokesman alleged that Solangi was involved in the illicit trade of crystal ice, heroin and hashish.

He claimed that the police also recovered a pistol from the possession of Solangi.

He told that Tando Yousuf police later registered 3 separate FIRs of narcotics, police encounter and possessing an illegal weapon against Solangi.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Hyderabad Bagh From Weapon

Recent Stories

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

22 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

36 minutes ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

3 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

6 hours ago
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

6 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

11 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan