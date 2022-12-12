Suspected drug supplier held, hashish seized

Police in intensified operations against drug dealers and arrested an accused from Makrani Para in the limit of P.S Hali Road and seized hashish from his possession.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Police in intensified operations against drug dealers and arrested an accused from Makrani Para in the limit of P.S Hali Road and seized hashish from his possession.

According to the spokesman, on the direction of SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh, the operation against drug trade was accelerated in the limits of various police stations across the district.

The Hali Road police arrested a suspected drug supplier identified as Arshad Khan Pathan and seized 1 Kilogram and 160 grams of hashish from his possession.

The arrested accused confessed his relationship with a drug supplying gang to police after registering a case under section 9 C of Narcotics Act.