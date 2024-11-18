Suspected human trafficker in Libya boat accident case arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a key suspect in a human trafficking case linked to a tragic boat accident in Libya, on Monday.

According to FIA spokesperson, this action came on the orders of Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

Yasir Mehmood, a suspect listed in the Red Book's most wanted list was apprehended during a major operation by the FIA's Gujranwala zone.

He faces multiple charges with over five cases filed against him in 2023 by the Composite Circle Gujarat.

Yasir is accused of defrauding victims by collecting Rs 24 lakh each to facilitate their illegal journey to Europe.

He reportedly transported victims through Libya to Egypt and Dubai where they were held in poor conditions. Tragically, some victims died during a boat attempt to reach Italy.

The arrest was made possible through modern technology following extensive raids aimed at capturing him.

Investigations are ongoing and efforts to apprehend additional suspects in the trafficking network are underway.