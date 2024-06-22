Open Menu

Suspected Killer Arrested, 18 Others Detained In Massive Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Suspected killer arrested, 18 others detained in massive search operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Kohat Police on Saturday arrested the main accused in a murder case, Wilayat, a resident of Navay Kalay, within 24 hours of the crime.

According to police sources, the search operation, led by DSP City Hafeez Yousafzai and SHO Cantt Asif Hayat also resulted in the detention of 18 other suspects and the recovery of weapons, including a Kalashnikov, two pistols, and multiple cartridges.

The arrested individuals were transferred to Cantt Police Station for further investigation.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Kohat

Recent Stories

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan ..

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners

2 hours ago
 Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates ..

Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..

2 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function p ..

Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct ..

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations

4 hours ago
 ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

18 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

18 hours ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

18 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

18 hours ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan