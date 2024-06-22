Suspected Killer Arrested, 18 Others Detained In Massive Search Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Kohat Police on Saturday arrested the main accused in a murder case, Wilayat, a resident of Navay Kalay, within 24 hours of the crime.
According to police sources, the search operation, led by DSP City Hafeez Yousafzai and SHO Cantt Asif Hayat also resulted in the detention of 18 other suspects and the recovery of weapons, including a Kalashnikov, two pistols, and multiple cartridges.
The arrested individuals were transferred to Cantt Police Station for further investigation.
