Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) Pakistan’s first case of suspected monkeypox (Mpox) is reported in a person residing in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued by KP Health department, the suspected patient has arrived from a Gulf country and displayed symptoms of Mpox.

The affected person is displaying mild symptoms and blood samples have been sent to National Institute of Health for confirmation.

“Contact tracing of suspected patient has been started and samples of few other suspected have been collected for investigation,” adds the statement.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health has issued instructions to all the provinces to appoint focal persons for monkeypox.

All Border Health Services have been directed to enhance monitoring of all entry points, the statement continued.

It merits a mention here that World Health Organization (WHO) has declared on Thursday (August 15) a public health emergency of international concern, its highest level of alert, due to a new variant of the mpox viral disease in Africa.