Suspected Outlaw Arrested In Injured Condition

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 10:14 PM

A suspected outlaw was arrested in injured condition after an encounter with the Phuleli police near Islamabad railway crossing area here on Tuesday

The police spokesman informed that the police singalled 2 persons riding over a motorbike to stop but they tried to escape by opening fire on the police.

He added that Ayaz Maachi alias Kalu sustained a gunshot during the exchange of fire and fell from the motorbike.

He told that the police arrested Maachi but his associate escaped.

The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery.

The spokesman said the police were checking the criminal record of Maachi.

