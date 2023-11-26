Open Menu

Suspected Outlaw Arrested In Injured Condition

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Suspected outlaw arrested in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter with Tandojam police in Tandojam area.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the police during regular patrolling, signaled to stop of 2 alleged miscreants riding on a motorbike.

He claimed that the suspects opened gunfire on the cops.

The spokesman identified the injured suspect as Abdul Hubdar Sipio alias Bhalan, who was arrested from the spot.

He told that Bhalan’s accomplice escaped from the spot.

The injured suspect was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his bullet wound.

Tanojam police booked him in 2 separate FIRs, registered on the state’s complaint, under sections 324, 353 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 25 (I) of Sindh Arms Act.

This was the second encounter in less than 24 hours.

Earlier, late on Saturday night the Rahuki police had also arrested a suspect in injured condition in an encounter which occurred near New Hyderabad City.

APP/zmb/

