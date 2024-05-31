Suspected Outlaw Arrested In Injured Condition After Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 04:51 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The police arrested a suspect in injured condition after an encounter near Municipal Dispensary on Risala road.
The police spokesman informed here on Friday that an exchange of fire occurred between a team of City police station and 2 suspects riding on a motorbike at the given location.
He added that one of the suspects, identified as Haseeb Qureshi, sustained a gunshot to his leg and was rounded up but his accomplice escaped.
Qureshi was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his gunshot injury.
The spokesman said the police were checking if any previous criminal record of Qureshi existed.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG warns beggar parents against stopping their daughter from acquiring education17 seconds ago
-
Distt admin seals 23 illegal LPG filling points in one day20 seconds ago
-
Ceremony to honour retired police officers23 seconds ago
-
Hamdard University's gets 3rd position in Inter-University Hockey Championship26 seconds ago
-
One dead,1323 injured in road accidents in Punjab28 seconds ago
-
Chairman CDA visits ICT schools31 seconds ago
-
BFCF tops with 631 NOCs issued to businessmen34 seconds ago
-
Three held for illegal currency exchange37 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs4 minutes ago
-
Two hurt over brawl between two groups10 minutes ago
-
Kohat Power Grid fire extinguished by rescue 112210 minutes ago
-
3-day int'l conference concluded at AIOU10 minutes ago