Suspected Outlaw Arrests In Injured Condition After Shootout
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 08:56 PM
A suspected street criminal on Wednesday was apprehended in a shootout with the police in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) A suspected street criminal on Wednesday was apprehended in a shootout with the police in Hyderabad.
According to the police spokesperson, Hali Road Police, during their patrol, encountered the accused who were intending to commit a crime near Edhi Center on Auto Bhan Road.
As a result of two-way firing, the accused Arif Lohar was arrested in injured condition and his other accomplice escaped from the spot with a motorcycle.
Police spokesperson said the injured suspect was involved in motorcycle snatching, robberies and other multiple crimes, and was wanted by the police. The injured accused later shifted to civil hospital for treatment. The police also recovered a 9 mm pistol from the possession of the injured accused.
