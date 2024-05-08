Open Menu

Suspected Outlaw Arrests In Injured Condition After Shootout

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 08:56 PM

Suspected outlaw arrests in injured condition after shootout

A suspected street criminal on Wednesday was apprehended in a shootout with the police in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) A suspected street criminal on Wednesday was apprehended in a shootout with the police in Hyderabad.

According to the police spokesperson, Hali Road Police, during their patrol, encountered the accused who were intending to commit a crime near Edhi Center on Auto Bhan Road.

As a result of two-way firing, the accused Arif Lohar was arrested in injured condition and his other accomplice escaped from the spot with a motorcycle.

Police spokesperson said the injured suspect was involved in motorcycle snatching, robberies and other multiple crimes, and was wanted by the police. The injured accused later shifted to civil hospital for treatment. The police also recovered a 9 mm pistol from the possession of the injured accused.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Road Hyderabad Arif Lohar Criminals From

Recent Stories

AJK government moves to implement a broad-based to ..

AJK government moves to implement a broad-based tourism uplift plan in picturesq ..

13 minutes ago
 Three arrested for killing colleague in Pindigheb

Three arrested for killing colleague in Pindigheb

13 minutes ago
 SFA sealed Rukana Dairy, Gharib Nawaz hotel

SFA sealed Rukana Dairy, Gharib Nawaz hotel

13 minutes ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) collects ov ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) collects over Rs 4.12m from 128 defaulte ..

15 minutes ago
 Man killed over old feud in Hassanabdal

Man killed over old feud in Hassanabdal

15 minutes ago
 First phase of Tajir Dost Scheme limited to only r ..

First phase of Tajir Dost Scheme limited to only registration: FBR

15 minutes ago
USAID’s locally-led development in education, he ..

USAID’s locally-led development in education, health transforms Buner, Upper D ..

15 minutes ago
 SA Gardens, Wapda quality for National Challenge C ..

SA Gardens, Wapda quality for National Challenge Cup semis

15 minutes ago
 First international dental conference at KDC concl ..

First international dental conference at KDC concludes

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health reforms

13 minutes ago
 KSrelief distributes 810 food baskets in DI Khan

KSrelief distributes 810 food baskets in DI Khan

13 minutes ago
 Russia says it captured two more villages in Ukrai ..

Russia says it captured two more villages in Ukraine

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan