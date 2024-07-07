Suspected Outlaw Injured, Arrested In Police Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The City police have arrested a suspected criminal in injured condition after an exchange of fire near St Mary's school.
The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the encounter occurred between suspected street criminals and a patrolling team of City police station.
According to him, Shahnawaz Shaikh was rounded up with a gunshot wound to his leg.
He claimed that the police recovered a pistol and a motorbike which was snatched last month from the jurisdiction of Baldia police station from his possession.
Shaikh was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his gunshot injury.
