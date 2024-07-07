Open Menu

Suspected Outlaw Injured, Arrested In Police Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Suspected outlaw injured, arrested in police encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The City police have arrested a suspected criminal in injured condition after an exchange of fire near St Mary's school.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the encounter occurred between suspected street criminals and a patrolling team of City police station.

According to him, Shahnawaz Shaikh was rounded up with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He claimed that the police recovered a pistol and a motorbike which was snatched last month from the jurisdiction of Baldia police station from his possession.

Shaikh was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his gunshot injury.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Mary Baldia Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

14 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

14 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

14 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

14 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

14 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

15 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

15 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

15 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

15 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan