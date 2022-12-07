UrduPoint.com

Suspected Outlaw Killed ,another Injured In Separate Encounters

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Suspected outlaw killed ,another injured in separate encounters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A suspected outlaw was killed while another was injured in separate encounters allegedly with the members of a same gang of criminals in the limits of Market and Hussainabad police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Wednesday that the police began the hunt for the suspected robbers who escaped from an encounter near Kali Mori in the jurisdiction of Market police station during which a suspect was arrested in injured condition.

He added that 2 more suspects of the same gang were hours later spotted by Hussainabad police in Hussainabad area.

The spokesman claimed that the suspects once again opened fire on the police in a bid to escape but one of them, Aamir Soomro alias Imran, sustained a fatal gunshot and was apprehended but his unknown accomplice managed to escape.

Soomro, who seemed to be in his 20s, sustained a gunshot to his chest and he died while he was being shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

Earlier, Dost Muhammad Khoso alias Dosu, who allegedly belonged to the gang of slain Soomro, was arrested in injured condition by the CIA police from the limits of Market police station.

He was also shifted to the LUH.

The spokesman claimed that Khoso was booked in at least 27 FIRs and Soomro in 11 FIRs.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Police Station CIA Died Same Criminals Market From

Recent Stories

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab C ..

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab CM in new possible setup

8 minutes ago
 Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

45 minutes ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

2 hours ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

2 hours ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

5 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.