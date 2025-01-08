Suspected Outlaw Killed In Police Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:06 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The police on Wednesday killed a suspected outlaw after an encounter in the limits of Bilori Shaakh near Tando Qaiser.
The police spokesman informed here that the Tando Jam police during patrolling spotted two outlaws.
He added that as soon as the police approached the suspects they attacked the police and tried to escape.
According to him, one suspect Naveed alias Nomi sustained a fatal gunshot during the exchange of fire and later succumbed to injuries while the other suspects escaped.
