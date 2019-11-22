Suspected Paedophile: Senate Committee on HR seeks report from KP govt

(@fidahassanain)

The committee on human rights expresses concerns as how a convicted person was hired by the KP govt.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2019) Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights on Friday decided to summon officials of the interior minister and Federal Investigation agency to explain as how a convicted person in foreign countries got job in Pakistan.

The Committee also sought curriculum vitae of Sohail Ayaz, the suspected Paedophile, as well as the advertisement against which he was hired by the KP government. Chairing Senate Committee’s meeting, Senator Mustafa Nawaz also expressed surprise that how a convicted paedophile was hired by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government as a consultant.

On Nov 12, Rawat Police arrested Sohail Ayaz over charges of sexually abusing a child. Later, the suspect confessed his guilt in a video message that went viral on social media.

On Friday, Regional Police Office (Rawalpindi) Ehsan Tufail told the committee that 46 years old chartered accountant Sohail Ayaz had visited nine countries and had been tried and convicted in the United Kingdom and Italy over charges of abusing children and making their videos.

The police official presented its report on the arrested pedophile Sohail Ayaz to Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights.

Sohail Ayaz initially worked in a child rights group known as Save the Children where he developed contacts with the people the organization was working against. Police discovered links of the suspect with Romanian child trafficking ring.

Rawat police booked Sohail Ayaz ove charges of kidnapping and raping a teenage laborer working with a tea stall, and arrested him.

According to RPO Tufail, the suspect was a habitual Paedophile and used to target children of 15 years of age. He said the suspect also confessed to having wronged 30 children. The police department was working on the case meticulously so that no lacuna was left for acquittal, the official added.