Suspected patient of Mp tests negative

A suspected patient of Monkeypox (Mp) admitted at Nishtar Hospital was tested negative on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :A suspected patient of Monkeypox (Mp) admitted at Nishtar Hospital was tested negative on Tuesday.

Official sources of Nishtar Hospital said that Shahzad Ahmad, a resident of Kahror Pukka was admitted at the health facility after a couple of days back after getting testament from a private hospital of his native area for suffering from fever, breathing problem and rashes on the body.

They said that when the patient's condition deteriorated, he was brought to Nishtar Hospital where doctors referred him to the Isolation ward after examination by a dermatologist.

The sample of the patient was sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad for confirmation, they said and added that he was tested negative as a result of the test today.