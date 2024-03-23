Open Menu

Suspected Robber Killed, Another Suspect Injured In Separate Encounters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 11:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Hyderabad police shot dead a suspected outlaw and injured another in 2 separate encounters in the jurisdictions of different police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the A-Section received information about the presence of suspected robbers after which it reached the identified locality near Hotel Crown in Latifabad unit 7.

He claimed that the suspects engaged the police in an exchange of fire during which a suspent, Syed Sajid Ali Shah, was hit by bullets but his associates escaped.

He was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) where he was declared dead.The spokesman claimed that the slain suspect was allegedly a part of the gang which had shot and injured a citizen during a failed robbery on March 7 in Latifabad.

According to him, his gang was connected with a gang of robbers in Punjab who also took part in the crimes committed in Hyderabad along with the local outlaws.

He further claimed that the suspect and his accomplices robbed cash from Dr Ehtisham Iqbal Shaikh on March 4 in Hussainabad area and looted a salesman of a bread company on March 1.

The spokesman apprised that three active members of Shah's gang, Riaz Shah, Tanveer Ahmed Gujjar and Basit Shaikh were in police custody.

He claimed that the slain robber was allegedly involved in 25 different crimes.Meanwhile, Tando Yousuf police were engaged in an encounter during patrolling near Tando Yousuf graveyard.

The spokesman claimed that the suspect Asad Kohati Pathan was shot and injured during the exchange of fire.He was later arrested and shifted to the LUH for surgery of his bullet wound in his leg. He said the police were checking the criminal record of the suspect.

APP/zmb/

More Stories From Pakistan