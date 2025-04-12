Suspected Robber Killed In Exchange Of Firing With Cattle Trader
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A suspected robber was killed and his accomplice was injured in an alleged exchange of firing between cattle traders and suspected robbers on the National Highways in the limits of Budhani police station.
The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Saturday that 5 robbers intercepted a cattle trader on the highway and robbed him of cash.
However, the trader and other men accompanying him fought back after which an exchange of fire ensued between the 2 sides.
The spokesman said an alleged robber identified as Ahmed Narejo alias Jagani was killed and his associate Qadir Bux Magsi was injured while 3 of their accomplices managed to escape along with the cash.
The police later shifted the dead body and the injured person to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).
The trader claimed before the police that the escaped robbers took away his Rs5 million cash.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street children deserve compassion, care: CM5 hours ago
-
CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood5 hours ago
-
CM grieved over child’s death5 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of maid’s death in Hanjarwal5 hours ago
-
CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis5 hours ago
-
PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran6 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML7 hours ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide7 hours ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks7 hours ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins7 hours ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards7 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP8 hours ago