Suspected robber killed in exchange of firing with cattle trader

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A suspected robber was killed and his accomplice was injured in an alleged exchange of firing between cattle traders and suspected robbers on the National Highways in the limits of Budhani police station.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Saturday that 5 robbers intercepted a cattle trader on the highway and robbed him of cash.

However, the trader and other men accompanying him fought back after which an exchange of fire ensued between the 2 sides.

The spokesman said an alleged robber identified as Ahmed Narejo alias Jagani was killed and his associate Qadir Bux Magsi was injured while 3 of their accomplices managed to escape along with the cash.

The police later shifted the dead body and the injured person to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

The trader claimed before the police that the escaped robbers took away his Rs5 million cash.