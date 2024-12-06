Open Menu

Suspected Robber Shot, Injured In Police Shootout In Fatehjang

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Suspected robber shot, injured in police shootout in Fatehjang

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Fatehjang Police on Thursday, captured a suspected robber, Bilal Ahmed, who was shot and injured during a shootout with police.

According to police officials, the incident began when local resident Ahsan Iqbal reported a robbery on the police helpline 15.

Iqbal claimed that three unknown robbers, armed with guns, stole his mobile phone and money near Dhok Syedan Darbar.

Acting swiftly, Fatehjang Police intercepted the suspects, leading to a shootout on the service road along the DI Khan-Hakla motorway.

During the exchange of fire, Bilal Ahmed was injured by his own accomplice's gunfire. Police successfully apprehended Ahmed, while his accomplices remain at large.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Ahsan Iqbal Motorway Mobile Road Robbery Money

Recent Stories

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

1 hour ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

1 hour ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

1 hour ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

1 hour ago
 RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

1 hour ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

1 hour ago
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

1 hour ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

1 hour ago
 Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlor ..

Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family

1 hour ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..

1 hour ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq D ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar calls on Bilawal Bhutto

1 hour ago
 Sindh CS chairs meeting of College Education Depar ..

Sindh CS chairs meeting of College Education Department

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan