Suspected Robber Shot, Injured In Police Shootout In Fatehjang
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 01:10 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Fatehjang Police on Thursday, captured a suspected robber, Bilal Ahmed, who was shot and injured during a shootout with police.
According to police officials, the incident began when local resident Ahsan Iqbal reported a robbery on the police helpline 15.
Iqbal claimed that three unknown robbers, armed with guns, stole his mobile phone and money near Dhok Syedan Darbar.
Acting swiftly, Fatehjang Police intercepted the suspects, leading to a shootout on the service road along the DI Khan-Hakla motorway.
During the exchange of fire, Bilal Ahmed was injured by his own accomplice's gunfire. Police successfully apprehended Ahmed, while his accomplices remain at large.
