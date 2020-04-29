UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Serial Killer Involved In Killing Family Arrested In Multan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:54 PM

Suspected serial killer involved in killing family arrested in Multan

Local police station claimed to have arrested a serial killer involved in killing his real brother, sister and wife over property dispute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Local police station claimed to have arrested a serial killer involved in killing his real brother, sister and wife over property dispute.

Official spokesman said accused Muhammad Akram alias Akri s/o Ghulam Hussain, caste Mahey, r/o Kotla Rehm Ali had killed his elder brother Aslam in April 2009 in limits of Basti Malook police station and fled away. After this, he also killed his sister named Mumtaz Bibi in jurisdiction of Police Station Thattha Sadiq Abad, Khanewal in 2011 for following case of her slain brother in the court.

Later, the same alleged murderer stifled his wife Sajda Bibi to death under suspicion of providing tip off to police in 2020 recently, when both were living in area located in precincts of Police Station Jakson South of Karachi.

Today, SHO of police station Seetal Mari inspector Muhammad Ashraf on tip off arrested the serial killer after conducting raid with its police team. It had recovered 30 bore pistol from his possession and started further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

