Open Menu

Suspected Street Criminal Arrest By GOR Police

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Suspected street criminal arrest by GOR police

The GOR police rounded up a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter near Wadhu Wah road. The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Friday that the police signalled 2 suspects riding on a motorbike to stop during the snap checking adjacent to Shahbaz Building

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The GOR police rounded up a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter near Wadhu Wah road. The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Friday that the police signalled 2 suspects riding on a motorbike to stop during the snap checking adjacent to Shahbaz Building.

However, he claimed, the suspects tried to escape by opening fire on the police.

According to him, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot to his leg during the exchange of fire and was apprehended but his accomplice ran away on their motorbike.

He identified the arrested suspect as Zuhiab Chandio who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his gunshot wound. The spokesman also claimed that Chandio was involved in several incidents of street crimes mainly in Qasimabad taluka.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Road Qasimabad

Recent Stories

Pak-China friendship vital for peace, development ..

Pak-China friendship vital for peace, development of both countries & region: Pr ..

3 minutes ago
 Huge wildfire kills 11 people in southeastern Turk ..

Huge wildfire kills 11 people in southeastern Turkey

3 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna meets Deputy CEO Luxembourg Space ..

Ambassador Amna meets Deputy CEO Luxembourg Space Agency

5 minutes ago
 PPP city pays tribute to Shaheed BB’s democratic ..

PPP city pays tribute to Shaheed BB’s democratic struggle

5 minutes ago
 ANP appreciates representation of political partie ..

ANP appreciates representation of political parties in CPEC consultative meeting ..

8 minutes ago
 Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bug ..

Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bugti

8 minutes ago
Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work ..

Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work together for extending maximu ..

8 minutes ago
 ADB, EAD sign agreement worth $250 mln policy-base ..

ADB, EAD sign agreement worth $250 mln policy-based loan

8 minutes ago
 Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely d ..

Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely dispossessed of livelihood mean ..

17 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges ge ..

Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges get together for diplomats

17 minutes ago
 CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation ..

CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture, livesto ..

17 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemns bomb ..

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemns bomb attack in Kurram District

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan