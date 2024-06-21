Suspected street criminal arrest by GOR police

The GOR police rounded up a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter near Wadhu Wah road. The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Friday that the police signalled 2 suspects riding on a motorbike to stop during the snap checking adjacent to Shahbaz Building

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The GOR police rounded up a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter near Wadhu Wah road. The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Friday that the police signalled 2 suspects riding on a motorbike to stop during the snap checking adjacent to Shahbaz Building.

However, he claimed, the suspects tried to escape by opening fire on the police.

According to him, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot to his leg during the exchange of fire and was apprehended but his accomplice ran away on their motorbike.

He identified the arrested suspect as Zuhiab Chandio who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his gunshot wound. The spokesman also claimed that Chandio was involved in several incidents of street crimes mainly in Qasimabad taluka.