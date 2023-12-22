Open Menu

Suspected Street Criminal Arrests In Injured Condition

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Suspected street criminal arrests in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Hyderabad Police arrested a suspected criminal in an injured condition after the alleged encounter.

The police spokesman said that during patrolling, there was an encounter between the police and armed street criminals near the Islamabad phatak.

Meanwhile, as a result of two-way firing, one of the 2 armed accused on a motorcycle was arrested along with his weapon in an injured condition.

The detained injured suspect, identified as Saraj Qureshi, was promptly transferred to the hospital for medical care. According to police sources, the arrested individual is associated with an active street criminal gang. Further investigations have started and efforts have been expedited to capture the fugitive accomplice.

