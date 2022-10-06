UrduPoint.com

Suspected Street Criminal Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Suspected street criminal held

Police have arrested suspected street criminal during a crack down against anti social elements in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested suspected street criminal during a crack down against anti social elements in the district.

According to spokesman, on the directives of SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, Market Police arrested a suspected motorcyclist and recovered a weapon and bike from his possession.

According to police, a 30 bore pistol and a CD-70 motorcycle has been seized from the possession of the accused identified as Faraz Ali Qambrani.

A case under section 24 ASAA was registered at P.S Market and further investigation was initiated against the suspected street criminal, spokesman said.

