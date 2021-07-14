Suspected street criminal held after cross fire with police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Police Wednesday arrested a suspected street criminal and recovered illegal weapon and two snatched bikes after cross firing.

According to the police spokesman, on the directives of SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh, action against street criminals in the district has been expedited.

A-Section Police SHO Imran Rasheed Shaikh along with police party intercepted three suspected accused on which they opened fire on the police. After exchange of fire, police have arrested one accused identified as Naveed Oodh while two of his accomplices had managed to escape.

Police also recovered one 32 bore revolver with 3 bullets and two snatched motor bikes from the accused and registered case against the accused.