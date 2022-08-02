Suspected Street Criminal Held During Police Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2022 | 06:41 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested a street criminal during an operation and recovered weapons from his possession.
According to police spokesman, GOR police searched a suspected accused Shaukat Ali Chandio at Shahbaz Chowk and recovered a pistol and bullets from his possession.
During the investigation, the accused has confessed to involvement in several incidents of robbery and street crimes, the spokesman said.
GOR Police has registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.