Suspected Street Criminal Held In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 04:54 PM

The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested a suspected street criminal and recovered illegal weapon and live rounds

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested a suspected street criminal and recovered illegal weapon and live rounds.

According to the police spokesman, the SHO B-Section Police, Zulifikar Ali Arain during patrolling stopped a suspect identified as Naveed Samo near Dargah Hukum Sain and recovered from him a T.

T pistol and rounds from his possession.

The suspect, during preliminary investigation, has admitted his involvement in street crime incidents in different areas of Hyderabad. B-Section police has registered a case under section 23 -A of Sindh Arms Act against the accused and started further investigation.

The spokesman said, action against street criminals has been expedited in the district on the directives of SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh.

