Suspected Street Criminal Held In Police Encounter

Published December 28, 2022

Suspected street criminal held in police encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :One alleged street criminal was arrested in injured condition in an encounter with police late Tuesday night.

According to police spokesman, the Phulleli Police station team arrested a suspected street criminal near Juriyal Shah graveyard after an exchange of fire.

The arrested accused identified as Shakir Ali Abbasi was immediately shifted to civil hospital and further investigation was underway.

As per record, the arrested accused was wanted by police in several criminal cases registered against him in different police stations of the district, spokesman said.

The accused told the police during investigation that he belongs to a street criminal gang and has been involved in many incidents of looting people.

