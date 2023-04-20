Suspected street criminals held in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Three suspected street criminals were arrested in injured condition after separate encounters in the limits of different police stations here late Wednesday night.

According to the police spokesman, Fort Police arrested an alleged street criminal identified as Abdul Salam alias Kalia Mirani with a gunshot to his leg in an encounter near the Railway colony while his accomplice managed to escape.

In another encounter near the Channel Canal, a suspected street criminal named Siraj was arrested in an injured condition. A motorcycle was also seized from his possession, whereas his accomplice escaped, the spokesman stated.

Rahuki Police also arrested an accused identified as Shehbaz Chandio in injured condition after an exchange of fire near Fazal Sun City link road.

All the arrested accused were shifted to the hospital for treatment. Further investigations were underway.