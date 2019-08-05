Suspects allegedly involved in wounding SHO Landhi arrested

Two accused among four were arrested by Korangi police who injured SHO Landhi Saddat Butt during encounter at Jubilee Chowk Landi in July, 2019, said SSP Korangi Muhammad Ali Raza

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Two accused among four were arrested by Korangi police who injured SHO Landhi Saddat Butt during encounter at Jubilee Chowk Landi in July 2019 , said SSP Korangi Muhammad Ali Raza.

Addressing a press conference at his office here on Monday, he said that the gang's other five members were hidden in Tando Adam - Sindh.

The accused were identified as Sheeraz Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Anns alias Sunny and Muhammad Arif.

The police had recovered three T.T pistols, seven snatched mobile phones and one motorcycle from their possession.

The police were conducting raids in search of other accomplice of the arrested accused.

The SSP further said the Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) police had arrested two drug peddlers namely Ali Raza and Umair Raza and recovered 110 gram methamphetamine, 112 gram herion, a T.T pistol, four mobile phones and a motorcycle from them.