Suspects Arrested For Kidnapping Transgender
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Safe City Virtual Centre on Monday made an arrest of two suspects
involved in the kidnapping and assaulting a transgender in Pakpattan.
According to a spokesman for the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA),
the Virtual Women Police Station received a call reporting the abduction
and assault of a transgender person.
The Safe City Virtual Centre
instructed the relevant police to provide assistance to the transgender.
The police responded promptly and arrested the kidnappers based on
the identification provided by the transgender person.
They rescued the kidnapped transgender and their leader, recovering
the vehicle and stolen items.
The police have taken the suspects into custody and initiated legal proceedings.
