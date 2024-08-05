Open Menu

Suspects Arrested For Kidnapping Transgender

Published August 05, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Safe City Virtual Centre on Monday made an arrest of two suspects

involved in the kidnapping and assaulting a transgender in Pakpattan.

According to a spokesman for the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA),

the Virtual Women Police Station received a call reporting the abduction

and assault of a transgender person.

The Safe City Virtual Centre

instructed the relevant police to provide assistance to the transgender.

The police responded promptly and arrested the kidnappers based on

the identification provided by the transgender person.

They rescued the kidnapped transgender and their leader, recovering

the vehicle and stolen items.

The police have taken the suspects into custody and initiated legal proceedings.

