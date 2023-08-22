Suspects arrested for torturing policemen

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The suspects were arrested involved in an incident of violence against police employees in a private housing society.

According to Police Spokesperson Khurrum Shehzad, on August 14, guards and employees of the private society attacked Satra police personnel for prohibiting them from violating the Sound Act.

District Police Officer Muhammad Hasan Iqbal took notice of the incident and issued orders to arrest the accused.

The police arrested four suspects, including Ikramullah, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Ramzan and Shahid Imran while another accused, Jamshed, obtained interim bail fromthe court.

Police recovered two rifles and one Kalashnikov from the accused.