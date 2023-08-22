Open Menu

Suspects Arrested For Torturing Policemen

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Suspects arrested for torturing policemen

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The suspects were arrested involved in an incident of violence against police employees in a private housing society.

According to Police Spokesperson Khurrum Shehzad, on August 14, guards and employees of the private society attacked Satra police personnel for prohibiting them from violating the Sound Act.

District Police Officer Muhammad Hasan Iqbal took notice of the incident and issued orders to arrest the accused.

The police arrested four suspects, including Ikramullah, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Ramzan and Shahid Imran while another accused, Jamshed, obtained interim bail fromthe court.

Police recovered two rifles and one Kalashnikov from the accused.

Related Topics

Police Jamshed August From Court Housing

Recent Stories

BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

19 minutes ago
 BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; ..

BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check now

48 minutes ago
 Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts do ..

Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts dollar

1 hour ago
 Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on n ..

Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on no fear no favor basis

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding comp ..

RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding company registrations

1 hour ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; awards during ..

2 hours ago
DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awa ..

OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awards 2023, Inspiring Smartphone ..

3 hours ago
 Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight pa ..

Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight passengers stranded in Battagram ..

3 hours ago
 KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD ..

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD Al Ma’mourah

3 hours ago
 ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for rene ..

ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for renewals using UAE Pass

3 hours ago
 PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednes ..

PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednesday

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan