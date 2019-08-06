Suspects arrested for wounding cop in Samanabad area Karachi

(@imziishan)

Three accused were arrested by New Karachi Industrial Area (NKIA) police who injured police constable Abdul Jabbar Samanabad police station on resistance during a robbery with citizen at Samanabad in July, 2019, said SSP Central Muhammad Arif Aslam Rao in a press conference at his office here on Tuesday

The accused are identified as Yaqoob Khan, Sheeraz and Shehryar while two other accused managed to flee the spot from G-23 bus stop Allah wali New Karachi.

The police have recovered three pistols, snatched mobile phones, wristwatches and ammunition from their possession.