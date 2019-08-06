UrduPoint.com
Suspects Arrested For Wounding Cop In Samanabad Area Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:21 PM

Suspects arrested for wounding cop in Samanabad area Karachi

Three accused were arrested by New Karachi Industrial Area (NKIA) police who injured police constable Abdul Jabbar Samanabad police station on resistance during a robbery with citizen at Samanabad in July, 2019, said SSP Central Muhammad Arif Aslam Rao in a press conference at his office here on Tuesday

The accused are identified as Yaqoob Khan, Sheeraz and Shehryar while two other accused managed to flee the spot from G-23 bus stop Allah wali New Karachi.

The police have recovered three pistols, snatched mobile phones, wristwatches and ammunition from their possession.

