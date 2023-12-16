Open Menu

Suspects Arrested In Search Operation At Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Suspects arrested in search operation at Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Police on Saturday arrested twenty two suspects including three proclaimed offenders during operations conducted in various areas of the city.

Spokesman for Kohat police told that arms including one repeater, two pistols, dozens of cartridges and 150 grams of ice drug was also recovered from the possession of the arrested.

Operations were conducted under the supervision of DSP Muzaffar Khan and SHO Gumbat Police Station Riaz Husssain.

Heavy contingent of police and elite force participated in the search operation.

The arrested suspects were transferred to Gumbat police station for further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Kohat From

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir’s visit to the US e ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir’s visit to the US emphasizes bilateral engagement ..

55 minutes ago
 PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as ..

PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as caretaker Interior Minister

2 hours ago
 PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agre ..

PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agreement with ICC

2 hours ago
 ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

5 hours ago
Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

14 hours ago
 A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

14 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

14 hours ago
 PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

14 hours ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

14 hours ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan