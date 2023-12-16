Suspects arrested in search operation at Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Police on Saturday arrested twenty two suspects including three proclaimed offenders during operations conducted in various areas of the city.

Spokesman for Kohat police told that arms including one repeater, two pistols, dozens of cartridges and 150 grams of ice drug was also recovered from the possession of the arrested.

Operations were conducted under the supervision of DSP Muzaffar Khan and SHO Gumbat Police Station Riaz Husssain.

Heavy contingent of police and elite force participated in the search operation.

The arrested suspects were transferred to Gumbat police station for further investigation.