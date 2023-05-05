UrduPoint.com

Suspects Booked For Torturing Boy To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Suspects booked for torturing boy to death

The police on Thursday registered an FIR against the suspects who have tortured a boy to death, in the limits of the Musafir Khana

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The police on Thursday registered an FIR against the suspects who have tortured a boy to death, in the limits of the Musafir Khana.

According to a police spokesman, "The boy was transported to the hospital as he had received critical wounds where he succumbed to injuries," the spokesman said.

Further investigation is in process.

Related Topics

Police FIR

Recent Stories

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with No ..

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with Norwegian singer released

30 minutes ago
 Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanita ..

Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanitarian Issues on May 8 - Kremlin

27 minutes ago
 Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of ..

Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of Victory Day Preparations - Kr ..

27 minutes ago
 Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till M ..

Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till May 16

27 minutes ago
 Population department making efforts to control po ..

Population department making efforts to control populace growth

27 minutes ago
 Fire safety awareness campaign to be launched for ..

Fire safety awareness campaign to be launched for SMEs: Administrator Karachi

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.