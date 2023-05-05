Suspects booked for torturing boy to death

(@FahadShabbir)

The police on Thursday registered an FIR against the suspects who have tortured a boy to death, in the limits of the Musafir Khana

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The police on Thursday registered an FIR against the suspects who have tortured a boy to death, in the limits of the Musafir Khana.

According to a police spokesman, "The boy was transported to the hospital as he had received critical wounds where he succumbed to injuries," the spokesman said.

Further investigation is in process.