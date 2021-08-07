UrduPoint.com

Suspects Booked In Killing Of MPA’s Brother On Son's Wedding In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

Suspects booked in killing of MPA’s brother on son's wedding in Lahore

Police say that Mubashir Khokhar was killed when the wedding ceremony of his son was underway in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2021) Police booked five people against murder of Punjab MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother who was shot dead at the wedding ceremony of his son in Lahore.

Defence C police registered the case on complaint of the deceased’s nephew. According to a tv report, Nazim, the assistant, Umar Hayat and three other unidentified men were booked in the case.

FIR said that the wedding ceremony was underway when Nizam opened fire and shot dead Mubashir Khokhar. The post-mortem report of Mubashir Khokhar was conducted late night on Friday.

The report revealed that he died of head injury. The body was shifted to mortuary soon after the autopsy. Khokhar was killed in a gun attack at the wedding ceremony of his son on Friday. Police said that Malik Mubashir Khokhar aka Goga and another person named Umar Mazhar got injured when a man opened fire at the wedding.

The police said that the injured were taken to a hospital, where the lawmaker’s brother succumbed to his gunshot wounds. The assailant, Nazim, a resident of Manawala in Faisalabad, had been taken into custody, it added.

