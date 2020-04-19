UrduPoint.com
Suspects Held During Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Sunday.

     According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Mahmodabad Colony, Chak-5-Faiz, Chak-4-Faiz, Khue Peeraywala and suburban areas respectively in premises of Shah Shams and Badti Malook police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 64 people.

     The teams arrested five as suspects and also recovered illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.

