Suspects held for allegedly shot dead SU bus driver

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hyderabad police have arrested the suspects who had allegedly shot dead the bus driver of Sindh University, 50 years old Ghulam Ali Gann, on January 20 near the Central Prison in the limits of Baldia police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested the suspects who had allegedly shot dead the bus driver of Sindh University, 50 years old Ghulam Ali Gann, on January 20 near the Central Prison in the limits of Baldia police station.

The ASP Aleena Rajpar in a press conference here on Thursday said that the police had rounded up Syed Asif Ali Shah and his son Syed Zeeshan Shah in a raid near the Mufti Mehmood's shrine.

She said that the suspects operated a stand of mini vans near the Central Prison. Aleena said the bus driver used to park his vehicle in front of the vans due to which the suspects and the slain person often exchanged hot words.

The incident happened at 7.18 am on January 20.

The incident's FIR was lodged on the complaint of Zulfiqar Ali Gann, elder brother, on Thursday nominating Shah and his son under section 302 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.

He said he witnessed that both the accused came on a motorbike and Zeeshan Shah fired a gunshot on his slain brother after which both the suspects escaped.

The complainant claimed that his brother often used to complain against Shah and his son's threatening behaviour.