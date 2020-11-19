UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspects' Pictures Displayed At Sadar Police Station

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Suspects' pictures displayed at Sadar police station

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :An Identification Room was set up at Sadar Circle Police Station to identify the accused where more than 3,500 pictures of accused involved in various crimes have been displayed.

SDPO Sadar Circle Imran Abbas told APP that the criminals released from jail during the last five years, their pictures have been displayed in the Identification Room.

He said that the Sialkot police had taken an important step against criminals and it would be helpful in crime control.

app/ir

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jail Circle Sialkot Criminals From

Recent Stories

Disappointed Sami Aslam decides to withdraw from Q ..

9 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,153 new COVID-19 cases, 932 recove ..

30 minutes ago

Current account surplus rose further to $382 milli ..

32 minutes ago

US charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan calls on COAS G ..

56 minutes ago

Ohood Al Roumi receives Vice President of UAE Spor ..

60 minutes ago

MoHAP joins HCFL alliance to promote AI, innovatio ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.