Suspects' pictures displayed at Sadar police station

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :An Identification Room was set up at Sadar Circle Police Station to identify the accused where more than 3,500 pictures of accused involved in various crimes have been displayed.

SDPO Sadar Circle Imran Abbas told APP that the criminals released from jail during the last five years, their pictures have been displayed in the Identification Room.

He said that the Sialkot police had taken an important step against criminals and it would be helpful in crime control.

app/ir