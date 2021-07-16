Suspects recaptured after escaping from jail ward

Three suspects admitted in the jail ward of Liaquat University Hospital for treatment of their coronavirus symptoms escaped from the ward here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Three suspects admitted in the jail ward of Liaquat University Hospital for treatment of their coronavirus symptoms escaped from the ward here on Friday.

According to police, two of the escaped suspects identified as Irfan Buledi and Babur Lakho were later arrested from the Sehrish Nagar area of Qasimabad in the evening.

However, the third suspect Mohsin Maseeh, who belonged to the Tando Jam area, was still at large, the police said.

The SSP Hyderabad suspended an Assistant Sub Inspector and 2 police constables for their negligence.

A court had remanded the 3 suspects to jail custody but their COVID-19 tests appeared positive before they could be sent to the prison.

They were arrested in separate cases of attempted murder, assault and selling liquor.