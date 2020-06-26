UrduPoint.com
Suspects Shot At, Injure Cop In Layyah

Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:05 PM

Suspects shot at, injure cop in Layyah

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Two suspected motorcyclists shot at and injured a police constable in Layyah city police area on Friday.

According to Police, a police team signalled two dubious motorcycle riders to stop at a picket but they sped away prompting police to chase them.

The suspects then opened fire at police party leaving a constable Husnain Raza injured. They managed to escape and left the motorcycle and a sheep behind.

The constable was rushed to DHQ hospital where he received treatment for bullet injury on his arm and was now in stable condition. DPO Layyah Muhammad Hassan Iqbal visited the site of the incident and also went to hospital to inquire about the health of the injured constable.

