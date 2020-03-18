Suspects who tortured Maulana Nasir Madni arrested

(@fidahassanain)

UrduPoint conducted Interview of Maulana Nasir Madni who confirmed that he was tortured by a group of people who belonged to a man known as “Phunkun Wali Sarkar”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2020) The suspects who abducted and tortured known cleric and social media speaker Maulana Nasir Madni were arrested by Gujranwala police here on Wednesday.

CM Punjab Updates, an official twitter account, confirmed the arrest of five suspects involved in abducting and torturing social media cleric and speaker Nasir Madni in Gujranwala. The Police showed prompt action after Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident.

On Tuesday night, addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club, Maulana Nasir Madni said that some unknown persons who belong to a person known as “Phonkun Wali Sarkar” invited him to address a ceremony and then picked him up to some unknown place where they subjected him to severe torture. He said they made him naked and subjected him to severe torture.

“I couldn’t see what was there on a paper they asked me to sign, and subjected me to severe torture at some unknown place,” said Maulana Madni while addressing a press conference. He also showed torture on his body during the press talk.

Later, UrduPoint approached Maulana Nasir Madni and conducted his interview to know the facts. Maulana said that he was deceived by the followers of a man known as “Phonku Wali Sarkar” and was severely tortured by them.

The pictures showing torture on his body went viral on social media and grabbed huge attention of the public and political leaders who criticized the government for failure to arrest the culprits. Some termed this incident an attack on freedom of speech in the country and failure of the ruling PTI government.