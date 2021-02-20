Suspended former HDA director reinstated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Ahmed Shah has restored former Director Planning and Development Control wing of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Muhammad Bashir Awan to his same position.

According to a notification issued, Awan has been reinstated in service with immediate effect.

Awan was suspended on October 9, 2020, over charges of being involved in gross irregularities of millions of rupees.

Following his suspension, the provincial secretary had also constituted an inquiry committee which was given 10 days to complete the probe.

The committee was headed by Additional Secretary Jamaluddin Jalalani while Director Sindh Master Plan Abdul Waqar and Karachi Development Authority's Member Administration Abdul Qadeer Mangi were its members.

However, the committee's report has still not been made public.

Awan was responsible for issuing approvals for the housing schemes and commercial building projects in the HDA.

He was charged with taking millions of rupees bribe for converting residential plots in Hyderabad into commercial plots in violation of the orders of the Sindh high court and the Supreme Court mandated Water Commission.