UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspended Former HDA Director Reinstated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Suspended former HDA director reinstated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Ahmed Shah has restored former Director Planning and Development Control wing of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Muhammad Bashir Awan to his same position.

According to a notification issued, Awan has been reinstated in service with immediate effect.

Awan was suspended on October 9, 2020, over charges of being involved in gross irregularities of millions of rupees.

Following his suspension, the provincial secretary had also constituted an inquiry committee which was given 10 days to complete the probe.

The committee was headed by Additional Secretary Jamaluddin Jalalani while Director Sindh Master Plan Abdul Waqar and Karachi Development Authority's Member Administration Abdul Qadeer Mangi were its members.

However, the committee's report has still not been made public.

Awan was responsible for issuing approvals for the housing schemes and commercial building projects in the HDA.

He was charged with taking millions of rupees bribe for converting residential plots in Hyderabad into commercial plots in violation of the orders of the Sindh high court and the Supreme Court mandated Water Commission.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Supreme Court Water Hyderabad Same October 2020 Government Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council calls for providing f ..

20 minutes ago

UAE continues to move forward to establish innovat ..

35 minutes ago

Minor girl allegedly raped in Phool Nagar

1 hour ago

Stage is all set for first match of PSL 2021 today ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators ..

1 hour ago

Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project reaches 60 p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.