Suspended SHO tenders apology to member KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Ibad Wazir Thursday tendered apology to member KP Assembly, Ajmal Khan over his misbehave and termed the incident as accidental without any personal grudge, said an official news release issued here.

He tendered apology to the public representative during a meeting of the KP Assembly Standing Committee on Rules, Regulations, Procedure, Privileges and Assurance that met here with Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan in the chair.

MPA Ajmal Khan briefed the standing committee regarding the inappropriate behaviour of the suspended police officer.

He told the committee that despite introduction, the concerned police officer adopted immoral and illegal behaviour with him.

He said that the inappropriate behaviour of the police officer has not only breached his privilege rather of the whole house.

All members of the committee termed the incident as uncivilized and sorrowful.

On the apology of the police officer, the committee unanimously decided that as the matter is of serious nature and tantamount to the breaching of the privilege of all members of the house. Therefore, further discussion would be made after furnishing of final departmental inquiry.