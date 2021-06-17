UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspended SHO Tenders Apology To Member KP Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:37 PM

Suspended SHO tenders apology to member KP Assembly

The suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Ibad Wazir Thursday tendered apology to member KP Assembly, Ajmal Khan over his misbehave and termed the incident as accidental without any personal grudge, said an official news release issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Ibad Wazir Thursday tendered apology to member KP Assembly, Ajmal Khan over his misbehave and termed the incident as accidental without any personal grudge, said an official news release issued here.

He tendered apology to the public representative during a meeting of the KP Assembly Standing Committee on Rules, Regulations, Procedure, Privileges and Assurance that met here with Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan in the chair.

MPA Ajmal Khan briefed the standing committee regarding the inappropriate behaviour of the suspended police officer.

He told the committee that despite introduction, the concerned police officer adopted immoral and illegal behaviour with him.

He said that the inappropriate behaviour of the police officer has not only breached his privilege rather of the whole house.

All members of the committee termed the incident as uncivilized and sorrowful.

On the apology of the police officer, the committee unanimously decided that as the matter is of serious nature and tantamount to the breaching of the privilege of all members of the house. Therefore, further discussion would be made after furnishing of final departmental inquiry.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police All

Recent Stories

China's investment into BRI countries expands in J ..

10 seconds ago

12 bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, POs arrest ..

11 seconds ago

CDA renovates over 4400 km footpaths

12 seconds ago

Govt's green initiatives to curb desertification, ..

14 seconds ago

Swedish Prime Minister Facing Vote of No Confidenc ..

3 minutes ago

Govt spending Rs 180m on beautification of bazaars ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.