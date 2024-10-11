Open Menu

Suspended Train Operation In Balochistan Restored

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Suspended train operation in Balochistan restored

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Train services from Quetta to other parts of the country have been restored after 46 days following the repair of the railway bridge in Bolan, which was destroyed in a terrorist attack on August 26 this month.

The Jaffar Express has left Quetta for Peshawar after a 46-day suspension. The Divisional Superintendent of Railways, Imran Hayat, said that train services were restored after one and half months, with the damaged bridge being rebuilt.

Talking to media, DS Quetta said the suspension of train service caused Rs 1.5 million loss to the Pakistan Railways.

He also informed that the Bolan Mail from Karachi is also scheduled to depart for Quetta today, with enhanced security measures in place.

Passengers expressed joy over the restoration of the service, noting that it is a relief after facing significant challenges during the disruption.

The train service was halted due to the destruction of the railway bridge at Dozan area by terrorists. The Pakistan Railways team repaired the damaged bridge in just one and a half month.

Authorities have assured that foolproof security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of passengers.

On August 26, terrorists launched coordinated attacks on civilians and government properties across several districts in Balochistan.

Among the damaged infrastructure was a British-era bridge situated between the Kolpur and Dozan railway stations in Bolan.

Earlier, DS Railway Quetta Division saw off Peshawar bond Jaffar Express with 315 passengers on board at Quetta railway station.

APP/umr-ask

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Attack Terrorist Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Bolan August Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 hour ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

2 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

2 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

2 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

3 hours ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

4 hours ago
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

4 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

4 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

4 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan