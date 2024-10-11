Suspended train operation in Balochistan restored

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Train services from Quetta to other parts of the country have been restored after 46 days following the repair of the railway bridge in Bolan, which was destroyed in a terrorist attack on August 26 this month.

The Jaffar Express has left Quetta for Peshawar after a 46-day suspension. The Divisional Superintendent of Railways, Imran Hayat, said that train services were restored after one and half months, with the damaged bridge being rebuilt.

Talking to media, DS Quetta said the suspension of train service caused Rs 1.5 million loss to the Pakistan Railways.

He also informed that the Bolan Mail from Karachi is also scheduled to depart for Quetta today, with enhanced security measures in place.

Passengers expressed joy over the restoration of the service, noting that it is a relief after facing significant challenges during the disruption.

The train service was halted due to the destruction of the railway bridge at Dozan area by terrorists. The Pakistan Railways team repaired the damaged bridge in just one and a half month.

Authorities have assured that foolproof security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of passengers.

On August 26, terrorists launched coordinated attacks on civilians and government properties across several districts in Balochistan.

Among the damaged infrastructure was a British-era bridge situated between the Kolpur and Dozan railway stations in Bolan.

Earlier, DS Railway Quetta Division saw off Peshawar bond Jaffar Express with 315 passengers on board at Quetta railway station.

APP/umr-ask