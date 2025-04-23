Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that suspending Indus Water Treaty by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that suspending Indus Water Treaty by India

violation of International laws.

India cannot take unilateral decision regarding Indus Water Treaty, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We will give comprehensive response to India after holding national security meeting being called on Thursday, he said.

In reply to a question about recent attacks on Pahalgam tourist resort, he said, we strongly condemn all type of terrorism anywhere. He said Pakistan has been the big victim of terrorism.

To a question about any aggressive step taken by rival country, he said Pakistan armed forces are fully capable to respond to any misadventure.