Suspension Of Gas Supply To CNG Station Extended Till Feb 05
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 11:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited on Wednesday notified that the curtailment of gas supplies to CNG stations of Peshawar region has been extended till February 05.
It said that the decision has been taken owing to the persisting cold weather conditions and high demand for gas supply from domestic consumers.
It said that to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers is the first priority of the government, the CNG station owners have been advised to comply with the order.
It warned that violation of the order would be dealt with under the law and as per company policies.
APP/adi
