Open Menu

Suspension Of Gas Supply To CNG Station Extended Till Feb 05

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Suspension of gas supply to CNG station extended till Feb 05

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited on Wednesday notified that the curtailment of gas supplies to CNG stations of Peshawar region has been extended till February 05.

It said that the decision has been taken owing to the persisting cold weather conditions and high demand for gas supply from domestic consumers.

It said that to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers is the first priority of the government, the CNG station owners have been advised to comply with the order.

It warned that violation of the order would be dealt with under the law and as per company policies.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar CNG Company February Gas From Government SNGPL

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

12 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

12 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

12 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

12 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

12 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

12 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

12 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

12 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan