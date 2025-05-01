Suspension Of Indus Water Treaty Blatant Violation Of International Norms :Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 10:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel strongly condemned India’s decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, calling it a blatant violation of international norms.
In a statement issued here on Thursday,he said that Pakistan would never bow down to India’s policy of water aggression and will vigorously defend its rights under the water treaty on every responsible forum in the world.
Governor Mandokhel said that Pakistan has an indisputable right to every drop of water as per the international treaty and would ensure the realization of this right at all available forums.
He urged the government and the people to demonstrate national unity and consensus for the sovereignty, dignity and rights of Pakistan.
The Governor Balochistan criticized India’s move by highlighting the allegations of Pahalgam attack without evidence and terming it a baseless allegation. Under the agreed principles, the Indus Water Treaty cannot be suspended unilaterally as it is an internationally guaranteed agreement.
By doing so, India is undermining the integrity of other agreements and trying to divert attention from its own internal problems. India's actions are irresponsible and will have negative consequences.
Recent Stories
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abbasi acknowledges role of workers in Railways’ success22 seconds ago
-
No proof from India up to now suggests its own role in Pahalgam attack: Tarar25 seconds ago
-
Suspension of Indus Water Treaty blatant violation of international norms :Governor30 seconds ago
-
CJP for ensuring guarantees of rights in letter & spirit10 minutes ago
-
Cleaning of Demi Zar open storm drain started30 minutes ago
-
PM approves new power plan, promises Rs 4,743 bln in savings: Sardar Awais30 minutes ago
-
Gov't commits to ensure protection of labors' rights: Law Minister30 minutes ago
-
SSP Hyderabad visits Latifabad markets and business forum30 minutes ago
-
Peasant leader Ghulam Rasool Sahito remembered on his death anniversary50 minutes ago
-
Rain disrupts power supply in twin cities50 minutes ago
-
Sindh passes exemplary laws for labours: Speaker SA1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur ensures fair HSC exams1 hour ago