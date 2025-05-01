Open Menu

Suspension Of Indus Water Treaty Blatant Violation Of International Norms :Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 10:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel strongly condemned India’s decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, calling it a blatant violation of international norms.

In a statement issued here on Thursday,he said that Pakistan would never bow down to India’s policy of water aggression and will vigorously defend its rights under the water treaty on every responsible forum in the world.

Governor Mandokhel said that Pakistan has an indisputable right to every drop of water as per the international treaty and would ensure the realization of this right at all available forums.

He urged the government and the people to demonstrate national unity and consensus for the sovereignty, dignity and rights of Pakistan.

The Governor Balochistan criticized India’s move by highlighting the allegations of Pahalgam attack without evidence and terming it a baseless allegation. Under the agreed principles, the Indus Water Treaty cannot be suspended unilaterally as it is an internationally guaranteed agreement.

By doing so, India is undermining the integrity of other agreements and trying to divert attention from its own internal problems. India's actions are irresponsible and will have negative consequences.

