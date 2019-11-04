Suspension order of CMO Tando Jam Shahjahan Panhwer cancelled

Sindh Local Government department on Monday cancelled suspension order of Chief Municipal Officer Tando Jam Municipal Committee and Taxation officer of district council Hyderabad Shahjahan Panhwer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Local Government department on Monday cancelled suspension order of Chief Municipal Officer Tando Jam Municipal Committee and Taxation officer of district council Hyderabad Shahjahan Panhwer.

According to notification, suspension order of the above mentioned officer has been cancelled/withdrawn on November 4.

Earlier, the Secretary local government has suspended Shahjahan Panhwer on the directives of Public Accounts Committee of Sindh Assembly on October 31, 2019.