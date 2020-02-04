Suspicious case of Coronavirus reported in Pakistan

A suspected case of Coronavirus of a Pakistani student coming back to country from China has been reported.As per media reports

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) A suspected case of Coronavirus of a Pakistani student coming back to country from China has been reported.As per media reports, a resident of Khairpur, Sindh, Shahzaib Ali Rahu that had reached Karachi via Qatar from China, who was cleared at airport during Coronavirus scanning but now his condition became deteriorated and symptoms of Coronavirus has been diagnosed in him.After suspicion of virus in Shahzaib, doctors and paramedic staff of Civil Hospital Pirjo Goth refused to give him treatment and left the ward.Doctors said that they have no treatment of this disease so far and also not have any testing Kits.

Owing to lack of treatment facility in Sindh, Shahzaib tried to go in Islamabad but on Multan toll Plaza, heavy contingent of police force while interjecting sent back him to Sindh.Shahzaib was shifted to Gumbant hospital in Khairpur where his condition is still unstable.Shahzaib was getting education in Chinese University for the last 5 months and he fall ill at Qatar Airport after successful Coronavirus scanning in China.Shahzaib and his brother have also shared a video on the social media.